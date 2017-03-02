The Bellevue-based company reports sales across its company-operated and licensed stores topped $152 million for the year.

Bellevue-based MOD Pizza doubled its store count and more than doubled its systemwide revenues last year, the fast-growing pizza chain said in announcing its 2016 year-end results.

The company, founded in 2008 by Scott and Ally Svenson, has capitalized on the “fast casual” trend in dining to expand from 15 locations on the West Coast in 2014 to currently more than 200 locations in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

MOD Pizza allows customers to build their own pizzas and charges the same price regardless of the number of toppings.

For its fiscal year ended Dec. 25, the company reported sales of $152 million across its company-operated and licensed stores, a year-over-year increase of 134 percent.

That was undoubtedly helped by the opening of 100 new locations, including in Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina and Wisconsin, as well as five locations in the U.K., including London. Those new locations created 2,000 jobs, according to MOD Pizza.

The company declined to disclose profit or loss figures. Sales at stores open at least a year grew 5.3 percent, the company said.

MOD Pizza raised $74 million of private equity capital last year from Fidelity Management & Research Company, PWP Growth Equity, and other existing investors, bringing its total capital raised to $150 million.

“2016 was another exceptional year for MOD with growth across our business,” Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

The company also brought in two multi-unit franchisees in 2016 who plan to open locations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.