Rapidly growing MOD Pizza, the Bellevue-based fast-casual pizza chain, has appointed industry veteran Paul Twohig to the new role of chief operating officer.

Twohig, who has served on MOD’s advisory board since 2008, has four decades of experience in the food industry, Most recently, he retired as president of Dunkin’ Donuts’ U.S. and Canadian operations after some eight years with the company. In that role, he led operations and franchising for some 8,5000 locations, oversaw the development of more than 2,000 new restaurants and launched six new international markets, according to MOD Pizza.

Before that, he was a senior vice president at Starbucks. (When he left to go to competitor Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks sued Twohig, saying he had violated a non-competition agreement. That lawsuit was later settled.) Twohig has also served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of operations at Panera Bread.

The appointment speaks to the rapid expansion ambitions of MOD, founded in 2008 by Scott and Ally Svenson.

Last year, the chain doubled its store count and more than doubled its systemwide revenues. It’s capitalized on the “fast casual” trend in dining to expand from 15 locations on the West Coast in 2014 to more than 235 locations now in 23 states and the United Kingdom.

Twohig will “bring world-class experience and expertise to the team as we continue our journey of building the leading fast casual pizza brand in the world,” Scott Svenson, co-founder and CEO of MOD, said in a statement.

Twohig, who starts as COO immediately, said in a statement that he is “thrilled to put my energy behind another brand that is not only the leader in its segment, but is wholly committed to building a people-first culture. To be able to work in an industry that I love, and make a positive impact on individual lives and communities is an incredible opportunity for me – and worth delaying retirement for a few more years!”

Chris Schultz, MOD’s former senior vice president of operations, will take on the new role of senior vice president, international, leading MOD’s development abroad, the company said.