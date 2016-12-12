The minimum wage will climb in 2017 in a patchwork fashion: Washington workers not covered by the increases in Seattle, Tacoma or SeaTac will get a 16 percent hike to $11 per hour.

Next month the $15 minimum wage in Seattle becomes reality for the first wave of workers, while in most other parts of the state, the minimum wage will jump to $11.

Seattle’s minimum wage law, passed by the city council and signed by the mayor in 2014, gradually raises the minimum wage each year until it reaches $15 for all workers by 2021. It gives small employers more time than large ones to reach that $15 pay rate.

Starting Jan. 1, large employers in Seattle that have 501 or more workers and that do not pay towards medical benefits must pay their employees at least $15 an hour. Large employers that do pay towards medical benefits will pay $13.50.

New minimum wages for 2017 Statewide: Minimum wage as of Jan. 1: $11 an hour. Who is covered: All workers 18 years and older, including those in agriculture, regardless of the size of the employer. Sick leave requirement: Does not take effect until 2018. Cities where the minimum wage law supersede the state law in 2017: Seattle: Minimum wage as of Jan. 1: • Large employers (501 or more employees): $13.50 if employer pays toward medical benefits; $15 if not. • Small employers (500 or fewer employees): $11 if employer pays $2/hour toward medical benefits and/or if employee earns $2/hour in tips; $13 otherwise. Who is covered: Almost all employees working within the city. SeaTac: Minimum wage as of Jan. 1: $15.35 an hour. Who is covered: Hospitality and transportation workers within the city. Tacoma Minimum wage as of Jan. 1: $11.15 an hour. Who is covered: Almost all employees who work 80 or more hours per year within the city. Sources: Initiative 1433; state Department of Labor & Industries; cities of Seattle, SeaTac, Tacoma

Small employers with 500 or fewer workers must pay either $13, or $11 an hour if they pay toward medical benefits or if the employee earns tips.

Washington state’s minimum wage, meanwhile, jumps 16 percent from the current $9.47 an hour to $11 starting Jan. 1, thanks to Initiative 1433. That measure, which voters statewide approved in November, raises the minimum wage over four years to $13.50 by 2020.

The statewide law does not differentiate between large and small employers. The minimum wage jump will apply to all workers, including those in agriculture, who are at least 18 years old.

Workers under 16 years old can be paid 85 percent of the adult minimum wage, or $9.35 per hour, in 2017, according to the state’s Department of Labor & Industries.

The department says it received some 1,500 calls in November — far more than the usual — from employers seeking clarity on the details of the law.

The department has been working to get the word out, including through Spanish-language radio stations and through other state agencies. It also has an employment standards information line for people with questions: 866-219-7321.

Among the issues causing the most confusion: How the new state minimum wage works if local cities have higher minimum wages.

In cities that have such higher minimums, such as Seattle, SeaTac and Tacoma, the local city laws apply.

The minimum wage for hospitality and transportation workers in SeaTac goes up to $15.35 in January, while the wage for workers in Tacoma goes up to $11.15.

Initiative 1433 also requires employers to provide paid sick leave but that portion of the law doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2018.