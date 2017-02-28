Some portions of the new Sammamish Town Center store will be larger than at the chain’s half-dozen other locations, because households in the area tend to be larger, says Todd Korman, the grocer’s president and CEO.

Upscale grocer Metropolitan Market is also scaling up for its new Sammamish store.

The Sammamish store, the seventh for the privately owned chain, will open March 22.

At 35,000 square feet it’s among the chain’s bigger stores and will have more space than any other Metropolitan Market location for center-of-store items such as frozen foods, beverages and laundry detergent.

The reason? Compared to Metropolitan Market’s other locations, which are typically in urban neighborhoods, the one in Sammamish is suburban. In the neighborhoods where the chain now operates — Queen Anne, Magnolia, West Seattle, Sand Point, Kirkland and Tacoma — the average household size is typically two people, while near its Sammamish store it’s three people, said Todd Korman, the grocer’s president and CEO.

The store, located at The Village at Sammamish Town Center at 301 228th Ave. S.E., will also have expanded food service, with a more extensive breakfast menu including sous vide eggs and hot breakfast sandwiches. There will also be a panini grill, a pizza by the slice counter, ramen noodles, and a sauté station, as well as a hot bar, poke bar, salad bar and more.

The store will also offer the most seating of all its stores, including a mezzanine that seats about 40 people.

“We believe more people will use this as a restaurant than at other stores,” Korman said. “Or we’d like them to.”

Metropolitan Market faces increased competition these days, not only from traditional grocers such as Safeway and QFC but also Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, PCC and more.

Korman contends his chain offers a “one-stop shop” array of conventional, natural, organic, imported and local goods. Of the perception that Metropolitan Market is pricier than other grocers, he says that up to half of the items carried in its stores are also carried by competitors — and those are priced “very competitively” at Metropolitan. The higher-quality specialty items, he says, typically cost more because “we’re bringing the best we can find to our market.”

Korman declined to say what Metropolitan Market’s sales and profit figures are, saying only that the chain has seen revenue growth “in excess of industry averages” in the last five years, and that it’s profitable and has trended up in profitability.

The chain is looking at expanding, with five to eight more locations it’s considering. Korman declined to say where those locations are.