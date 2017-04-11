Ron Megahan, Metropolitan Market’s former chief operating officer, is now the Seattle-based grocery chain’s CEO.

Megahan succeeds Todd Korman, who was president and chief executive of Metropolitan Market for roughly a year, and co-CEO for about two years before that with Terry Halverson, chairman of the board.

The company declined to give a reason for the transition. Halverson said in a statement that Korman “skillfully led the team with passion and excitement, and helped to build a company poised for growth.”

Korman, who has been with Metropolitan Market for 15 years, remains a shareholder and will advise the company during the transition, the grocery chain said in a news release. He oversaw the grocery chain’s expansion, including the recent opening of its seventh location, a 35,000-square-foot store in Sammamish.

Halverson’s statement added that “the grocery industry is changing rapidly, and Ron possesses the diverse experience and knowledge needed to guide our talented team into the future,” Halverson said.

The privately owned chain has previously said it’s looking at expanding further, with five to eight more unspecified locations under consideration.