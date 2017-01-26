Bryce Caldwell says the broader store will carry organic produce, dairy, seafood and meat, mainly from King, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.

While many grocery stores these day carry at least some local products, a new store on Mercer Island aims to make 75 percent of its goods local.

Bryce Caldwell, who has operated Freshy’s Seafood Market on Mercer Island since 2010, plans to open a broader store with organic produce, dairy, seafood and meat mainly from King, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties.

The 2,500-square-foot Freshy’s Local Market debuts on Feb. 9 at 2601 76th Ave. S.E. on Mercer Island.

Meats and seafood will almost entirely come from local fishers, while a local growers’ co-op will deliver produce from local farms, said Caldwell. Beers, dispensed into growlers from taps, wine and sake will come from Washington state.

It won’t be completely local. Caldwell learned, while running his seafood market, that customers want items such as ahi tuna, which he buys from Hawaii. And some loose leaf vegetables will come from northern California in the winter.

But 100 percent of his produce in the summer will be local and his goal for the store is to get to three-quarters local, he said. All of the meat, produce, dairy and staples sold will also be organic.

Caldwell’s local focus comes in part from his own background growing up in Ilwaco, Pacific County, where his father was a commercial fisher and where he worked as a fisher in the summers.

Caldwell, 54, had drifted away from that, working for 25 years in the apparel industry for the likes of Unionbay Sportswear and Tommy Bahama. In 2010, after the closure of Asgi Shoes, where he was vice president of finance and operations, he decided to go back to his roots.

“I moved from selling shoes one day to selling crab the next,” he said.

He opened Freshy’s Seafood Market in an abandoned gas station in 2010. The market also has a dining area where it sells cooked items such as fish n chips and fish tacos.

Being able to buy directly from local suppliers “is what we’ve found has been our advantage over other markets” such as QFC and New Seasons, said Caldwell. Customers also increasingly want to know where their products come from, he added.

The fresh seafood side of Freshy’s Seafood Market will now move into Freshy’s Local Market, while the dining side will expand in its current location and be renamed Freshy’s Seafood Shack.