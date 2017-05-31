McDonald’s has partnered with UberEats to provide delivery from about 100 of its Seattle-area restaurants.

For those who are craving some McDonald’s burger and fries but can’t be bothered to go through a drive-through or a store: McDonald’s has partnered with UberEats to provide delivery from about 100 of its Seattle-area restaurants.

Starting Wednesday, for $4.99, UberEats will provide delivery from 92 McDonald’s restaurants in the Seattle area. That number will expand to 106 restaurants over the next few weeks, according to the fast-food chain.

Customers place their orders via the UberEats mobile app or UberEats.com.

Seattle is part of an expansion of McDonald’s delivery partnership with UberEats. The fast-food company first tested the service in Florida early this year, then expanded it. It’s adding an additional 1,000 restaurants this week to reach 2,000 total U.S. restaurants that provide delivery. That number will grow to 3,500 by the end of June, according to the company.

McDonald’s is hoping delivery can help turn around its U.S. business, which has seen customer visits decline.

UberEats joined the crowded food-delivery field in Seattle nearly two years ago.