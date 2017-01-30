Macy’s is selling Frango to Garrett Brands, the Chicago-based owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops.

Frango, the chocolate truffle created by the now-defunct Seattle-based Frederick & Nelson department store, again has a new owner.

Macy’s said Monday that it’s selling Frango to Garrett Brands, the Chicago-based owner of Garrett Popcorn Shops.

Garrett Brands will now develop, create, sell and distribute Frango products, while Macy’s will continue to sell them, the department store said in a news release.

Frango, developed around 1918, originally began as a frozen dessert served in Frederick’s Tearoom.

It’s since had a rather convoluted history.

Chicago-based Marshall Field started producing them, with its own recipes, around 1929 when it bought Frederick’s, though a Kent-based chocolate company continued to make them under a licensing agreement with Marshall Field.

Ownership again changed hands when Macy’s parent company bought Marshall Field’s parent company

Along the way, there have been lawsuits over who had the right to make, package and sell the meltaway chocolate candies.

“This is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach and offerings of the delicious Frango confections consumers know and love to more people in more places,” Garrett Brands CEO Lancy Chody said in a statement.

Macy’s, like other department stores, has been beset by financial difficulties, most recently announcing the closures of 100 stores nationwide including the one in Everett Mall.