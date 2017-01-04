Two Washington state stores — the Everett Mall location and one in Kelso — are part of the retailer’s plans to close 100 stores nationwide.

Macy’s is closing its Everett Mall location, part of the beleagured department store’s plan to close 100 stores nationwide, reduce expenses and focus on expanding its online and off-price store efforts.

The Everett Mall store is expected to close before the end of the year, according to Macy’s news release.

The 133,000-square-foot store opened in 1977 and has 109 employees, according to Macy’s. It’s one of the anchor tenants at Everett Mall, along with Sears.

Also closing in 2017 will be the 51,000-square-foot Macy’s at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, which employs 57 people.

In total, Macy’s announced the closure Wednesday of 68 locations, all part of the company’s previously announced plan to shutter 100 stores. There are currently 730 Macy’s stores.

Terry Lundgren, Macy’s chairman and CEO, said that while the company was pleased with the strong performance of its online business, “we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted.”

The closures announced Wednesday are expected to generate annual expense savings of $550 million. That money will go toward investing $250 million in expanding its digital efforts; growing Macy’s Backstage, its discount stores, and Bluemercury, a spa retail chain Macy’s acquired in 2015; and developing business in China, the company said.

The company on Wednesday also reported weak holiday sales and lowered its earnings guidance for the year. During the all-important holiday shopping season in November and December, sales at stores open at least a year declined 2.1 percent.

“While our sales trend is consistent with the lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger,” Lundgren said in a news release. “We believe that our performance during the holiday season reflects the broader challenges facing much of the retail industry.”