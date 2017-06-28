Ivar’s is one of three restaurants that will opening “food cart concepts” when work starts to add a second level of dining at the central terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Ivar’s will not be leaving Sea-Tac Airport after all — at least not for a while.

Ivar’s is one of three restaurants that will opening “food cart concepts” when work starts to add a second level of dining at the central terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to an airport spokesman.

The construction project, likely to start at year’s end, will end up closing five restaurants in the central terminal: Ivar’s Fish Bar, Wendy’s, Maki of Japan, Pallino Pastaria , and Qdoba Mexican Eats.

Three of those — Ivar’s, Wendy’s and Maki — will open the food carts as temporary dining options during the yearlong construction work, said airport spokesman Brian DeRoy.

The other two affected restaurants will be opening in new locations at the airport.

Ivar’s could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ivar’s, which has operated Ivar’s Fish Bar at the airport since 2005, was not awarded a spot in the central terminal after the latest round of competitive bids. Its lease had expired in 2015 and been extended for the past two years.

Ivar’s fought the decision, calling the Port of Seattle’s evaluation and selection process “flawed” and “a travesty.” The restaurant chain created a website to solicit public support, saying earlier this month that some 7,500 people had emailed port commissioners in support of Ivar’s staying at the airport.

Wednesday’s announcement means “Ivar’s is not leaving the airport after all, because they will have a spot for at least a year as the project goes on and they’re free to bid for the next lease group which we just announced yesterday,” DeRoy said. “For the hardcore Ivar’s fans, they will continue to enjoy their Ivar’s.”