Instacart, a grocery and restaurant delivery service, is doubling down on the Seattle area, the home turf of archrival Amazon.
The company, which first launched in the Seattle metro area in May 2014, currently covers an area containing about 480,000 households in the region. After the expansion, taking place July 20, an additional 485,000 households will be within its service radius, which spans across King and Pierce counties.
The expansion will create new job opportunities for about 100 people, the company said.
Since launching in Seattle the company “has received an overwhelming volume of requests for expansion,” Instacart said in a news release.
Instacart delivers items from Costco Wholesale, PCC Natural Markets, Fred Meyer, and other retailers, including Whole Foods Market, which Amazon recently agreed to purchase for $13.7 billion.
