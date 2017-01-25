Ikea will open its new, two-story store in Renton, adjacent to its original store, on Feb. 22.

After more than a year of construction, Ikea is set to open its new, two-story store in Renton, adjacent to its original store, on Feb. 22.

The 399,000-square-foot store, built on Ikea’s 29-acre parcel, is about the same size as its old one with about the same number of parking spots, 1,600.

What’s been updated is the layout and store design. It will include baby-care rooms and play areas throughout the store. Its restaurant, serving popular items such as Swedish meatballs and apple cake, also will be larger.

Construction work will continue after the opening as Ikea demolishes its old store to create more parking, the company said in a news release.

The temporary, off-site parking with shuttle service Ikea has been providing on weekends and holidays will continue until the new lot is finished. Completion is expected this fall.

The original store will be open until 6 p.m. Feb. 20. The new store will open at 9 a.m. Feb. 22. (No Renton Ikea stores will be open to the public on Feb. 21.)

The new store includes the state’s largest rooftop solar array that will produce approximately 1,261,000 kWh of electricity annually for the store, according to Ikea. The company’s goal is to have renewable energy sources at nearly 90 percent of its U.S. stores.

Ikea has 390 stores worldwide, 43 of them in the U.S. The U.S. is Ikea’s second largest market.

Last year, Ikea’s sales worldwide totaled $37.6 billion, an increase of nearly 8 percent when adjusted for currency impact, according to the company. Sales in stores open at least a year grew by 4.8 percent.