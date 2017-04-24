Longtime Kirkland e-commerce company ATGStores.com, which was bought by Lowe’s in 2011, has renamed itself The Mine to emphasize its focus on fine home furnishings.

The company, which was started by angel investor Gary Rubens in 1999, was originally an online lighting company that quickly expanded to offer many home products.

Lowe’s scooped it up nearly six years ago, and shortly after ATGStores started reworking its strategy, led by new president Michelle Newbery.

The 400-person team, which operates as a separate subsidiary of Lowe’s, now focuses on furniture and other large items for the home. ATG Stores, which stands for Allied Trade Group Stores, was never intended to be a brand name, Newbery said.

The Mine name is intended to be bold and easy to remember, she said.

Along with the new name, The Mine will offer personal shopping concierges on the website to help people with home projects, all free of charge.