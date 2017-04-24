Longtime Kirkland e-commerce company ATGStores.com, which was bought by Lowe’s in 2011, has renamed itself The Mine to emphasize its focus on fine home furnishings.
Longtime Kirkland e-commerce company ATGStores.com, which was bought by Lowe’s in 2011, has renamed itself The Mine to emphasize its focus on fine home furnishings.
The company, which was started by angel investor Gary Rubens in 1999, was originally an online lighting company that quickly expanded to offer many home products.
Lowe’s scooped it up nearly six years ago, and shortly after ATGStores started reworking its strategy, led by new president Michelle Newbery.
The 400-person team, which operates as a separate subsidiary of Lowe’s, now focuses on furniture and other large items for the home. ATG Stores, which stands for Allied Trade Group Stores, was never intended to be a brand name, Newbery said.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors
The Mine name is intended to be bold and easy to remember, she said.
Along with the new name, The Mine will offer personal shopping concierges on the website to help people with home projects, all free of charge.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.