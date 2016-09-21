The Seattle investment firm heretofore has focused most of its efforts on Asia. The Nairobi clinic and diagnostic center offers services that run the gamut of medical care.

Columbia Pacific Management, a Seattle-based investment firm that runs health-care facilities in various countries, has expanded to Africa.

Under the new Columbia Africa brand, the company opened its first clinic in Nairobi, Kenya, this week.

The 5,300-square-foot clinic and diagnostic center offers services in family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, general surgery, orthopedics, opthalmology and dental care, according to a news release.

The facility will also offer “telemedicine” to allow patients to consult with specialists at hospitals in Asia run by sister company Columbia Asia.

Columbia Pacific was founded by Dan Baty, who also co-founded the Emeritus chain of senior-living facilities in the U.S., which was sold in 2014.

The investment firm has so far focused most of its efforts on Asia, where it operates hospitals, clinics and/or senior housing in countries including China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

It sees opportunity in these countries, which have aging populations, rapidly rising middle- and upper-class populations, and an under-supply of higher quality health-care and senior-care facilities, according to the company.