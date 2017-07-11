A former Los Angeles employee of Trunk Club, the Nordstrom-owned personal-styling service, has filed a lawsuit, saying his managers pressured him and his fellow employees to work off-the-clock without being paid

Darius Rowser, who had worked at Trunk Club in Los Angeles, alleged in the lawsuit that his employer “knowingly permitted and required” employees to “perform work, off-the-clock, as part of their regular working hours” for which they were not paid.

Such work included “working from home, communicating with clients, attending involuntary work related events after working hours, conducting involuntary independent study and homework, and attending involuntary training and classroom sessions … all in excess of their scheduled shifts and for which they were never paid wages.”

Rowser also alleged that Trunk Club failed to pay overtime, provide proper meal periods and rest breaks, and reimburse for business expenses.

He had worked at Trunk Club from April 2016 until he resigned in December 2016, according to his attorney, David Yeremian.

The suit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, seeks class-action status to cover hundreds of current and former employees.

Nordstrom said in a statement Tuesday, “Trunk Club has a strong policy of paying employees for all time worked and reminds employees to report all of their time so that they can be timely and properly paid. Trunk Club intends to fully defend this matter.”

Nordstrom purchased Trunk Club for $350 million in 2014, and then took a $197 million write-down for it last year.

The lawsuit does not name Nordstrom as a defendant, though that may change if it’s found that Nordstrom was an employer or joint employer of Rowser and his fellow employees, Yeremian said.