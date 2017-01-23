Funko, the fast-growing Everett-based pop culture collectibles company, has acquired London-based Underground Toys as part of Funko’s plans for international growth.

Funko, founded in 1998 in a Snohomish home, has since grown into a $400 million business with an eye on further expansion and a possible initial public offering of stock. The company creates collectibles of pop-culture characters including those from Marvel, DC Comics and Star Wars.

Underground Toys creates its own toys and collectibles of licensed brands and sells them in 27 markets, including Australia, France, Germany and the U.K. Since 2014, it has also distributed Funko products in Europe.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The purchase, announced Monday, “will expand upon our already successful relationship and fully unite Funko with the Underground Toys Limited team to support and advance our international growth strategy,” Funko CEO Brian Mariotti said in a statement.