About a dozen employers including MOD Pizza were represented at a job fair held Wednesday in Seattle geared toward finding employment for people who were formerly incarcerated.

Sophia Arellano was apprehensive when she got out of prison in 2013. She hadn’t been employed for years, and falling back to a life involving drugs and crime seemed like a distinct possibility.

“What did my future have in store for me? It wasn’t looking very bright,” said Arellano, 37, who served four years in prison as part of an almost 8-year sentence.

But she was fortunate in having an entry-level job lined up right after leaving prison at MOD Pizza, through a family member who had also been hired by the Bellevue-based pizza chain after he had been released from prison.

Now, four years later, Arellano is a recruiting specialist for the fast-growing chain, one of two people coordinating staffing for 175 stores nationwide. The job and the career opportunity she found at MOD Pizza, she said, “absolutely saved my life.”

About a dozen employers, including MOD, Uber, FareStart and Tom Douglas Restaurants, were represented at a job fair held Wednesday in Seattle geared toward finding employment for people who were formerly incarcerated.

The job fair was the first one hosted by Dave’s Killer Bread Foundation, which encourages businesses to hire people with criminal backgrounds.

The job fair, supported by the City of Seattle and Uber, was part of a two-day event that includes a summit Thursday of civic, business and nonprofit leaders working to give people what the foundation calls “second chance employment.”

“We know the job market is tightening. And this is a pipeline that is so often overlooked,” said Genevieve Martin, the foundation’s executive director. “These folks perform as well and often better than their counterparts. They realize they have fewer opportunities and need to make this one stick. They’re hungry to prove themselvs nad make themselves successful.”

The foundation is an offshoot of Dave’s Killer Bread, the Milwaukie, Ore.-based bread company co-founded by Dave Dahl, who was welcomed back to the family bakery after serving 15 years in prison. One third of the company’s 300 employees has a criminal background.

(Dahl’s past includes years of being in and out of prison on drug, assault and robbery charges, according to The Oregonian. He has retired from Dave’s Killer Bread, and the Dahl family has moved on from the company after it was acquired by Flowers Foods in 2015, according to a spokesperson.)

About a third of the 7,000 to 8,000 people released each year from Washington prisons will return to prison within three years, according to Dan Satterberg, King County Prosecuting Attorney, who spoke at the job fair Wednesday.

The current standard in Washington for people leaving prison is $40 cash, a Department of Corrections photo ID, and a bus ticket back to the county of conviction.

“We do a poor job of designing reentry plans for each individual being released, and providing support during the crucial first year,” Satterberg, who co-chairs the state Reentry Council, said in an email later Wednesday. “There is urgency to reducing recidivism in our state. Helping people reenter successfully will reduce crime, increase public safety and save taxpayer dollars.”

Levi Freeman, 19, who had served time in juvenile detention, said his record has kept him from being hired for some of the customer service jobs that he’s applied for. He’s currently in a program that trains youths in customer service at sports arenas.

He came to the job fair Wednesday seeking “a real opportunity to get a job that can lead me to a career” and help him save enough so he can move out of a youth shelter.

Martin, the foundation director, said she’s hoping the job fair will be the first of many.

“Our hope with this job fair is not only to learn but to have a number of people placed into work,” she said. “We feel this is our duty, our calling in terms of showing other employers how to be ‘second chance employers.’”