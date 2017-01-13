The Eddie Bauer store in Pacific Place has closed, the company informed customers in an email this week.

The Eddie Bauer store in Pacific Place has closed, the company informed customers in an email this week.

An Eddie Bauer associate said the store closed Wednesday. A company spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The email to customers said: “Your Pacific Place store has closed. But don’t worry — this is not goodbye! Come visit us at our Bellevue Square or University Village stores.”

The retreat from downtown comes a dozen years after Eddie Bauer moved from its longtime flagship store at Fifth Avenue and Union Street to the Pacific Place location.

The privately owned Bellevue-based company has been struggling to find its niche for years now.

It was founded in 1920 in Seattle by outdoorsman Eddie Bauer. During the 1990s, under the ownership of Spiegel Group, the company emphasized everything from women’s casual wear to dressier professional attire to home furnishings.

After declaring bankruptcy in 2009, the company was purchased by private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital, which took Eddie Bauer private.

In recent years it has focused on its active-outdoors roots, exiting categories including swimwear, jewelry and handbags, and decreasing its workwear and furnishings offerings.

It recently launched a national marketing campaign featuring its first TV ad in years, touting the company’s roots and transformation into an “active outdoor lifestyle brand.”

In recent interviews, company President and CEO Michael Egeck has declined to disclose sales and profit figures.

Moody’s Investors Service, in a September report about a downgrade of Eddie Bauer’s credit rating, said Everest Holdings, the holding company for Eddie Bauer, generated 12-month revenue of $810 million through July 2. That compared with $892 million in 2012, according to another Moody’s report.

Last year, the company moved its Bellevue Square flagship store from a 8,390-square-foot location to a space half that size.