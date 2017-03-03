Diva Espresso, a small coffeeshop chain with locations in Seattle and at Sea-Tac airport, is trying something new with a project in the center of suburban Kenmore.

Diva Espresso, a small coffeeshop chain with seven locations in the Seattle area, will play a part in helping the city of Kenmore create a downtown hub.

The Seattle-based coffee company was chosen as the sole retailer in the Hangar building, the 4,600-square-foot community gathering hall built on a 24,000-square-foot plaza, called Town Square, going up in the heart of the suburban city.

Together, the Town Square and Hangar building are expected to create a community gathering space for concerts, outdoor movies, and general hanging out. The project is expected to open this summer.

The Hangar “will be a year-round living room for our community,” said Rob Karlinsey, Kenmore’s city manager. “It’s good to have an outdoor space but, in our climate, we really wanted something that’s year-round that the public could call its own.”

The building’s name comes from the city’s self-proclaimed title as the “seaplane capital of the U.S.,” Karlinsey said. It’s the headquarters and seaplane harbor for the local Kenmore Air.

City officials have long wanted to create a “downtown sense of place,” Karlinsey said.

Kenmore, incorporated in 1998, “grew up as a rural suburb of Seattle. We were a bedroom community,” he said.

About a decade ago, the city purchased 9.6 acres of land, hoping to catalyze development of a downtown core.

These days, that entire acreage is being referred to as Kenmore Village, a mixed-use development with residential, retail and office space.

Within Kenmore Village, the Town Square and Hangar is located in “the prime corner,” at 68th Avenue and 181st Street, Karlinsey said.

City officials chose Diva Espresso as the tenant for the Hangar because it wanted a local coffee company with a track record of success, he said.

Diva Espresso, which started in 1992 with one shop at Greenwood Avenue North and North 80th Street in Seattle, has since expanded in north and downtown Seattle, and a franchise location at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. It roasts its own coffee beans at its warehouse in north Seattle.

At its Kenmore location, Diva Espresso intends to offer coffee drinks, as well as food items, ice cream and — in a first for the coffee chain — beer and wine.

The coffee company initially wasn’t sure it wanted to expand into Kenmore, said co-owner Greg Hamper. But then it saw the Hangar building coming together.

“The building is absolutely gorgeous,” Hamper said. “It’s not just a little fly-by-night corner spot. This is going to be the focus for Kenmore and we’re going to get a lot of attention there.”

The city hopes to hold its opening celebration for the Hangar and Town Square on June 24.