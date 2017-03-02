Revenue was up 5.7 percent but narrowly missed analysts’ expectations. Stock traders didn’t like what they saw.

Costco shares were falling Thursday afternoon after the Issaquah-based warehouse giant fell short of Wall Street expectations for both sales and profits in its second quarter.

The company reported net sales of $29.13 billion and total revenue (including membership fees) of $29.77 billion.

That was up 5.7 percent from the same quarter a year ago. But it fell short of the $29.86 billion Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to a Reuters average estimate.

Earnings per share were $1.17, below the $1.24 of the year-ago quarter, and also below analysts’ expectation of $1.36.

Costco shares were down 4.5 percent in after-hours trading after the earnings report was released.

Costco also said Thursday that it’s increasing membership fees.

Effective June 1, Costco will increase its memberhsip fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Goldstar (individual), Business, and Business add-on members, the company said Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings release.

That means all U.S. and Canada Goldstar, Business and Business add-on members will pay an annual fee of $60 starting in June.

Annual executive membership fees in the U.S. and Canada will go up from $110 to $120. The maximum annual 2 percent reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $750 to $1,000.

A membership fee hike has been expected for some time now.

Costco said in March last year that it was considering raising its membership fees — something it does every five to six years. The last time the membership fee was increased was January 2012.