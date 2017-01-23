The discounter’s foray into golf balls has yielded a surprise hit, but it’s unclear whether Costco will keep selling them.

Costco has avid fans for everything from its rotisserie chickens to its hot dog -and-soda combos.

The latest Costco object of desire? Its golf balls.

Costco’s house brand Kirkland Signature golf balls — inexpensive at $29.99 for two dozen and apparently as good in action as their more expensive counterparts — have flown off shelves since they were first sold last fall, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The idea that a high-quality golf ball could be had for cheap “sent shock waves through a billion-dollar industry, left Costco out of stock for weeks at a time and caused secondary-market prices for the ball to soar,” according to the WSJ report.

The balls were made by South Korean company Nassau Golf, which had an excess supply it sold to Costco through a third-party trader, reported the Journal.

Costco did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether it’s planning on restocking the Kirkland Signature golf balls.

Perhaps it might give an update at its shareholders meeting being held Thursday at Bellevue’s Meydenbauer Center.

At this annual meeting, Costco executives typically give a rundown of some of its hottest selling items. Last year, for instance, it said it had sold 83 million rotisserie chickens in fiscal year 2015.