Costco shares were up about 2 percent in after-hours trading after the warehouse giant reported third quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and showed solid increases in same-store sales.

Costco shares were up about 2 percent in after-hours trading after the warehouse giant reported third quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and showed solid increases in same-store sales.

Costco’s earnings per share for the quarter ended May 7 was $1.59, up 28 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding non-recurring items, the earnings per share of $1.40 handily beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations of $1.31 per share, according to a Reuters consensus estimate.

Revenue (including membership fees) totalled $28.86 billion for the quarter, up 7.8 percent from a year ago. Costco’s net sales, which don’t include membership fees, totalled $28.22 billion, up 7.9 percent from a year ago.

Wall Street had expected revenue of $28.53 billion.

In the midst of a retail slump, Costco logged some healthy sales increases at stores open at least a year — also known as same-store sales.

Companywide, Costco’s same-store sales grew 5 percent, excluding the impact of fluctuating gas prices and foreign exchange. In the U.S. same-store sales also grew 5 percent.