Costco should pay Tiffany & Co at least $7.5 million for selling engagement rings labeled “Tiffany” that did not come from Tiffany & Co., a federal jury in New York determined last week.

The high-end jeweler sued Costco three years ago, saying the rings were not Tiffany rings and alleging trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and deceptive business practices, among other things.

Costco claimed in a countersuit that “Tiffany” is a generic term for a pronged ring.

The judge in the case rejected the argument last year, determining that Costco is liable for trademark infringement and trademark counterfeiting in its use of “Tiffany” on signs in the jewelry cases at its stores

In the trial to determine damages, the jury said Costco should pay Tiffany $5.5 million as compensation for the warehouse giant’s profit from the sales. The jury also said Costco owes $2 million in statutory damages.

Those amounts are far more than the $781,000 Costco had initially said it owed Tiffany, according to a Reuters report. The jury is still determining the amount of punitive damages due Tiffany

.Costco said in a news release that it wouldn’t comment while the jury continues to deliberate.