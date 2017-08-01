Jeff Brotman, Costco’s co-founder and chairman of its board, died early Tuesday morning, the company said.

He was 74.

“The thoughts of Costco’s board, management and employees are with Jeff’s wife and family,” Costco said in a statement.

