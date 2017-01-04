The paperwork has been signed for the longtime neighborhood fixture to remain in its current location through the end of the year.The store is closed for the month to restock and reorganize, with a target reopening date of Feb. 1.

It’s official: City People’s Garden Store in Madison Valley will be reopening soon.

That’s according to co-owner Jose Gonzales, who says the paperwork has been signed for the longtime neighborhood fixture to remain in its current location through the end of the year.

The store is currently closed for the month to restock and reorganize, with a target reopening date of Feb. 1, Gonzales said.

“Once we get operations up and running here, we will double down on our efforts to find a new home for this beloved nursery,” he added.

The garden store, which has been in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, was seemingly coming toward the end of its run last year after the four owners of the property, two of whom are also owners of the store, decided to retire and sell the property.

The Velmeir Companies, the Michigan-based purchaser, plans to construct a mixed-use development, including apartments and a PCC Natural Markets grocery store. But the project has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors, with some in support and a group formed in opposition, leading to a delay in the design-review process.

Gonzales and Alison Greene, longtime City People’s employees who recently took over ownership of the store, said at the end of last year that they were working on an agreement with Velmeir for the store to remain in its current location through the end of 2017.

In the meantime, they’re looking for a permanent home for the store that would include both indoor and outdoor space.