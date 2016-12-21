The longtime City People’s Garden Store in Madison Valley may not get uprooted at year-end, but its longer-term future is still unclear.

City People’s Garden Store, a longtime fixture in Madison Valley, is hoping this week to sign a lease allowing it to remain in its current location through the end of 2017.

But a longer-term home? That’s proving harder to find.

The garden store, which had been in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years, had seemingly come to the end of its run last March. That’s when the four owners of the property, two of whom are also owners of the store, decided to retire and sell the property.

Michigan-based The Velmeir Companies, the purchaser, plans to construct a mixed-use development, including apartments and a PCC Natural Markets grocery store . But the project that has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors, with some in support and a group formed in opposition, leading to a delay in the design-review process.

Meanwhile, City People’s is also in the process of changing hands, with longtime employees Jose Gonzales and Alison Greene in the process of purchasing the store.

They’ve got a verbal agreement that would allow the store to close on Dec. 31, stay closed through January 2017, and then reopen Feb. 1 and operate through Dec. 31, Gonzales said.

The parties involved said they hope to have everything finalized soon.

“Having 2017 as a respite is a great relief to our lovely and loyal customers, as well as our employees,” many of whom have worked at the store for years and will continue to do so in 2017, Gonzales said.

They’ve been looking at other potential sites for a permanent home but “the current real estate market is brutal for a nursery,” Gonzales said. “We can find spaces for our indoor store, but finding appropriate outdoor space for a nursery is challenging in the city. We need 1/3 indoor to 2/3 outdoor — not an equation that works for developers.”

He’s hoping that the real estate market gets a little less frenzied in 2017, and that a new location can be found for the store during that time. He and Greene are looking for something in the 15,000 to 25,000 square foot range, with that crucial outdoor and indoor space.

“We’re encouraging people to learn how to nurture,” Gonzales said of why he fell in love with working at the store since his first days there. “There aren’t a lot of businesses that really do that on this scale. To me, it’s a joy to come to work and share it.”