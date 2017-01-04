The Seattle Office of Labor Standards ordered the company, Sky Chefs, to pay for lost wages and damages.

The City of Seattle has ordered airline catering company LSG Sky Chefs to pay $335,033 for violating the minimum wage law — the largest amount the city has ordered a company to pay for not following the law.

Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards ordered Sky Chefs to pay $210,213 in lost wages, plus interest, to 156 employees, and $109,320 in damages. It also levied $15,500 in penalties for the violations and failure to cooperate with the investigation, according to a news release from the city.

Sky Chefs could not immediately be reached for comment. In a statement it sent to Seattle Weekly, the company said it disagreed with the city’s findings and would contest them.

The original complaint, lodged nearly two years ago, accused Sky Chefs of not increasing wages for its Seattle-based employees in accordance with the minimum wage law, which went into effect April 1, 2015. Sky Chefs is part of a group of companies that form a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa.

The city ordered Sky Chefs to respond on April 23, 2015, but Sky Chefs said that it was exempt from the city’s minimum wage law under a federal law. There were a number of delays in the investigation, including when the company “released weekly payroll records for 165 employees to OLS investigators in a non-alphabetized stack of 14,000 individual pieces of paper, resulting in investigators’ spending 201 hours to calculate individual employees’ wages, shift differentials and overtime payments over a period of 4 months,” according to the city’s news release.

The local Sky Chef employees will receive an amount based on their hours worked, with an average amount of about $1,936, the city said.