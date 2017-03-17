The former First Daughter, currently vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, joins an expanded board at the Bellevue-based online travel company.

Chelsea Clinton has joined Expedia’s board of directors.

Clinton, vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and former First Daughter, becomes the 14th member of the board of the Bellevue-based online travel company, according to documents filed Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company expanded its board from 13 directors to make a spot for Clinton, the filing says.

Prior to working at the Clinton Foundation, she worked as an associate at consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and at investment firm Avenue Capital Group, according to Expedia. She has also served as assistant vice provost at New York University.

She also serves as a director of IAC/InterActiveCorp and on a handful of nonprofit boards.