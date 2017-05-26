Central Co-op has found a new location for its Tacoma store, following the sudden closure of its old location last summer.

Central Co-op has found a new location for its Tacoma store, following the sudden closure of its old location last summer.

The new 14,000-square-foot Tacoma store, more than three times larger than its predecessor, will be at 4502 N. Pearl St. in Tacoma’s West End neighborhood. The lease is for 10 years with the option to renew.

Central Co-op hopes to open the new location, which currently houses a Bargain World, by the end of the year.

The new location will have a large produce department, a meat and seafood counter, and an in-house deli, the co-op said.

The Seattle-based Central Co-op shuttered its Tacoma location last July only seven months after merging with the Tacoma Food Co-op, citing disagreement over a new lease.

That angered a number of Tacoma Food Co-op members who felt ill treated and urged Central Co-op not to reopen in Tacoma. That group, called Friends of the Co-op, is planning to open its own store in Tacoma.