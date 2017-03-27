A group of supporters of the former Tacoma Food Co-op — abruptly closed by Central Co-op after they merged — say they don’t want Central Co-op to reopen a store in Tacoma. Instead the group plans to partner with Yelm Food Co-op.
Last July, after Central Co-op abruptly closed the Tacoma Food Co-op it had merged with only seven months earlier, it vowed to re-open a co-op in a new location in the city.
But now, a group of supporters of the former Tacoma Food Co-op say they don’t want Central Co-op to reopen a store in Tacoma.
There was “a lot of hurt regarding how Central treated this community both before and after [the] closure,” said Chrissy Cooley, a member of Friends of the Co-op which she said has hundreds of people on its listserv, and whose events draw about 40 to 80 people.
The group plans to ask Central Co-op’s board, at its meeting Monday night, to “respect the wishes of the community and not reopen in Tacoma,” Cooley said.
Friends of the Co-op is, instead, planning to partner with Yelm Food Co-op to launch a new co-op in Tacoma, Cooley said.
Central Co-op, though, says it’s still proceeding with its plans to reopen in the City of Destiny.
It is working with a real estate company in Tacoma that has been bringing the co-op sites to review. And in surveys, a majority of its members said they wanted the co-op to open a new location as soon as possible, according to a Central Co-op spokeswoman.
The co-op expects to have a site selected in the coming months with development underway by the end of the year.
“I have the same commitment as Central Co-op: to open a new store for our Tacoma members,” Garland McQueen, Central Co-op’s interim CEO, said in a statement. “Tacoma is our future, and as a new person on the scene I look forward to what we will create together.”
