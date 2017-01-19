Blue Nile doesn’t just want to sell you diamonds; it also wants to help you sell your diamond jewelry.

The Seattle-based online jeweler has partnered with online diamond buyback company Mondiamo to create what it calls a transparent process for those looking to sell their diamond jewelry.

That process uses Blue Nile’s live pricing data for Gemological Institute of America (GIA)-graded diamonds to “to accurately and transparently create a guaranteed cash offer range for diamond jewelry, sight unseen,” according to a news release from Blue Nile.

Customers receive an insured shipping kit to send their jewelry to the evaluation center for inspection and final offer, and payment can be received as soon as one business day after Mondiamo receives the jewelry, according to the news release.

The company says that since the service was test launched in June 2016, thousands of peopel have used it.

Blue Nile is being acquired for $500 million by investment firms Bain Capital and Bow Street, after earlier talking with various other companies about potential partnerships or acquisitions.