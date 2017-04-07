Brian Unmacht, the only non-Bartell family member to be CEO in the company’s history, has stepped down after two years on the job.

Bartell Drugs CEO Brian Unmacht, the only non-Bartell family member to be CEO in the company’s history, has stepped down after two years on the job.

Unmacht resigned about two weeks ago, according to Ric Brewer, spokesman for the Seattle-based, family-owned company.

“He had some professional and personal things he wanted to take on,” Brewer said. “He had discussed it with the other members of the executive team and family, and decided to move on from there.”

Brewer characterized the parting of ways as a mutual decision and said Unmacht had “left us on a good course for the future.”

Unmacht could not immediately be reached for comment.

The drugstore chain’s executive team, led by Chief Financial Officer Rob Jensen, is currently in charge of day-to-day operations while the company begins a search for a new president and CEO.

Bartell family members, including George D. Bartell, chairman, and Jean Bartell Barber, vice chairman and treasurer, are “not stepping back into a leadership role in terms of day-to-day operations,” Brewer said.

And the fourth generation of the 127-year-old company is “still fairly young,” Brewer said. “They will be taking some roles in the company, but not at that (executive) level.”

Unmacht, previously chief operating officer at REI, had become president at Bartell Drugs in January 2015 and was named CEO in April that year. He was only the fourth CEO of the company, its first nonfamily chief executive, and had jokingly said in an earlier interview when he took over as CEO that he was intended to serve as a bridge between the third and fourth generations of the Bartell family.

Bartell Drugs currently has 65 stores in Washington state, with two more slated to open this summer, at Greenlake and Snoqualmie Ridge. The privately owned company does not disclose its revenue or profit figures.

It’s been facing an influx of competition in recent years from CVS, along with longtime competitors Walgreens and Costco.

Unrelated to Unmacht’s departure, the company had seen the departure earlier this year of its chief operating officer, Ken Mahoney. Mahoney left in January to take a job at a California company.

Bartell’s has not filled the COO role as the company is restructuring to more closely align its retail and pharmacy businesses.