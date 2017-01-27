The bulk of Schultz’s compensation came in the form of stock and option awards tied to long-term company performance.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz made $21.8 million in total compensation last year, an 8.6 percent increase from the year before.

Schultz, who is set to relinquish his CEO position this spring, earned $1.5 million in base salary and $3.19 million cash as an incentive bonus for reaching certain goals, according to the proxy statement Starbucks filed Friday. He also received $16.9 million in stock and option awards tied to long-term company performance, as well as $219,000 in other compensation.

Kevin Johnson, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, will take over from Schultz as CEO in April.

Johnson made $11.1 million last year. His compensation included $1 million in base salary, $1 million cash incentive bonus, $8.5 million in stock and option awards, $500,000 sign-on bonus, and $24,000 in other compensation.

Starbucks saw record revenue for the year ended Oct. 2, logging sales of $21.3 billion, up 11 percent from the year before and exceeding $20 billion for the first time.

In the first quarter of this fiscal year, though, it saw a slowdown in sales growth, and revenue that fell below Wall Street expectations even as it set a first-quarter record.

Starbucks’ annual shareholders meeting will be held at 10 a.m. March 22 at Marion Oliver McCaw Hall.