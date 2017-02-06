An analyst says Costco is among the five companies that would be most affected under the border adjustment tax proposed by leading House Republicans.

Costco could be hurt big by an import tax plan being proposed by the GOP, according to investment bank Jefferies.

The border-adjustment tax, proposed by House Republicans, is meant to encourage companies to buy domestically, to manufacture in the U.S. and to export.

Their plan would lower the corporate income tax rate and exclude export profits from taxation. But companies would no longer be able to deduct the cost of imported goods when they are calculating the profits they are taxed on.

President Donald Trump initially called the plan “too complicated.”But then his administration seemed to support at least part of it, floating the idea of having Mexico pay for a border wall with a 20 percent tax on products imported from there.

Costco is among the top five companies covered by Jefferies whose earnings would be most dramatically impacted by the GOP tax plan, “due to their relatively high level of imports,” Daniel Binder, an analyst with Jefferies, wrote in a note to investors Monday.

Costco is also particularly vulnerable because of its low margins, Binder said.

Retailers including Dollar General and Bed Bath & Beyond could benefit from the proposal, Binder writes.

Binder cautioned that his analysis doesn’t take into account currency fluctuations, inflation, and other market factors such as price increases by retailers, so it’s not exactly what is likely to happen. But it’s a way “to try and better understand relative sensitivity among retailers to a tax such as this,” he wrote.

Costco President and CEO Craig Jelinek briefly talked about the issue at last month’s annual meeting when asked by a shareholder what the company would tell its members to do if prices go up in reaction to higher import taxes.

“We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes and if we want to educate our customers and if we want to lobby,” Jelinek said. “I don’t know that we have enough information on this to give sound direction at this time.”

Last month, an RBC Capital Markets analyst estimated that six large U.S. retailers, including Costco, could take an earnings hit totalling $13 billion under the border-adjustment tax, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Many large retailers, including Walmart and Target, and trade groups have formed a coalition, Americans for Affordable Products, to fight the GOP proposal, saying it could lead to higher prices of as much as 20 percent on everyday items such as clothing, food and even gas. Costco is not on the list of coalition members and has declined to comment on whether it will join.

Several other companies, including Boeing, General Electric and Dow Chemical, have formed the American Made Coalition in support of the proposed tax plan. They say the plan would level the playing field for American-made goods and discourage companies from locating overseas for tax purposes.