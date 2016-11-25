If you’re a millennial struggling to find the perfect gift for your friends or parents this holiday season, or if you’re shopping for a millennial and have no clue where to start, we’re here to help

Unsure where to start with your holiday gift list? If you’re a millennial struggling to find the perfect gift for your friends or parents this holiday season, or if you’re shopping for a millennial and have no clue where to start, we’re here to help. Check out this comprehensive gift guide for millennials by a millennial:

What to get your friends: Shopping for your BFFs should be simple — you know them best. Keep in mind their favorite color, music, book, movie etc. They will appreciate a gift with personality. Make their love for cats or an inside joke into a unique gift. If you’re shopping for a group of friends, you could do a secret-Santa event. Each person randomly picks another person to shop for in the group so everyone gets a gift, but no one has to break the bank buying tons of gifts. Easy gift ideas for your friends: quirky coffee mugs, like this one on chemistry of caffeine from Urban Outfitters ($14), funny T-shirts, avocado socks ($8), Zipbuds earbuds ($30), Urban Decay eyeshadow palette ($29), jewelry or a good vibe phone case ($6.95).

What to get your boyfriend/girlfriend: For your significant other, perfume, such as Marc Jacobs Dot ($78), jewelry, a watch or something from his/her favorite sports team, like a Seahawks jersey ($99), are fool-proof ideas. Or you could get creative and make a special gift focused on the relationship: a professionally framed photo of the two of you, concert tickets (“The Weekend” plays in Seattle on April 26), an extravagant getaway or, going old-school, a mixtape.

What to get your parents: When it comes to shopping for your parents, stick with the classics. Do you get your dad a tie every year and your mom a book? Then stick with that tradition, because it’s obviously working. But also listen closely to what they say they need. Does your mom constantly drop hints that she needs a new blender? Perfect gift idea! Or bust out your third-grade crafting skills and make them something they will cherish: a blanket, painted coffee mug, a photo frame or book through Shutterfly ($40 and up). Better yet, do something fun with your parents, like take a class, go to a concert or plan a day trip. You can travel to Portland, Ore., Olympic Peninsula or Ellensburg for under $100 and enjoy a day experiencing other areas of the Pacific Northwest. They will appreciate the chance to spend quality time with you more than anything.

What your parents should get you: At this point, you have probably gotten into the habit of showing your parents a detailed wish list. Hopefully they will stick to it. When it comes to shopping for millennials, consider anything related to pop culture, celebrity memoirs like Mindy Kaling’s “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?” ($7.99), tech gadgets or anything with a witty saying, like this coffee mug ($15). Some gifts show up on just about every millennial’s wish list: shoes, shoes, shoes. If not shoes, then definitely new clothes. Tech gadgets or accessories like an iPad Pro (from $599), smart-phone accessories, Bose bluetooth speaker ($179) or a GoPro ($399) can be great for the tech-savvy. For the adventurous millenial, consider a vacation or an Airbnb gift card.