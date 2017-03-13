WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans pushing a plan to dismantle Barack Obama’s health care law are bracing for a Congressional Budget Office analysis.

It’s widely expected to conclude that fewer Americans will have health coverage under the proposal, despite President Donald Trump’s promise of “insurance for everybody.”

The CBO analysis is expected sometime on Monday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he fully expects the analysis to find less coverage since the GOP plan eliminates the government requirement to be insured.

But Ryan and Trump administration officials vow to move forward on their proposed “repeal and replace” plan. They insist they can work past GOP disagreements and cast the issue as one of “choice” in which consumers are freed of a government mandate to buy insurance.