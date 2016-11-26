CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers are encouraging the thousands of Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters to respect the mandate to leave the sprawling, months-old encampment that’s on federal land.

According to Standing Rock Sioux tribal leader Dave Archambault, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent him a letter Friday that said all federal lands north of the Cannonball River will be closed to public access Dec. 5 for “safety concerns,” including the oncoming winter and the increasingly contentious clashes between protesters and police.

The largest encampment, Oceti Sakowin, is on Corps land, where several hundred people fighting against the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline have created a self-sustaining community and put up semi-permanent structures in advance of the harsh winter. The encampment is near the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers and more than a mile from a Missouri River reservoir under which the pipeline will pass, though the federal government has halted construction on that stretch.

In early October, the Corps said it would not evict the encampment, which started as overflow from smaller private and permitted protest sites nearby and began growing in August, due to free speech reasons. Representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers didn’t immediately return multiple messages Friday or Saturday seeking comment and verification of the letter.

It isn’t clear whether the protesters will move voluntarily to another site or where that site might be; the Corps says in its letter that a free speech zone will be set up south of the Cannonball River. A news conference is planned later Saturday.

On Friday, Archambault, whose tribe offered protesters land on its reservation that’s south of the river earlier this fall, said “our resolve to protect our water is stronger than ever.”

Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp say the encampment should move due to public safety. Some of the protests have resulted in violent confrontations and hundreds of arrests.

“The well-being and property of ranchers, farmers and everyone else living in the region should not be threatened by protesters who are willing to commit acts of violence,” Hoeven said in a statement Friday. He also called on the Obama administration to let work on the pipeline move forward, saying, “this difficult situation has gone on too long and we need to get it resolved.”

Heitkamp said the Corps’ order is “a needed step to support the safety of residents, workers, protesters and law enforcement.”

The Standing Rock Sioux and its supporters fear the 1,200-mile pipeline through the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois will harm drinking water and cultural sites, but pipeline developer, Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, disputes that and says it’ll be safe.