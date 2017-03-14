NEW YORK (AP) — The company owned by the family of President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is reportedly negotiating to sell a $400 million stake in a New York City skyscraper to a Chinese insurer with ties to that country’s ruling party.
The New York Times is reporting that a company run by Jared Kushner’s father is hammering out a deal with Anbang Insurance Group for a stake in the family’s building at 666 Fifth Avenue. Bloomberg News also reported on the deal. Jared Kushner is married to the president’s daughter Ivanka and is a senior adviser to the president.
The deal would unite two politically powerful families in both countries and raise conflicts of interest questions.
A White House spokeswoman tells the Times that Jared Kushner previously sold his interest in the building.
