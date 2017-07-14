MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say the head of a company that operates a joint venture to produce gas turbines with Germany’s Siemens was questioned by the Federal Security Service on suspicion of disclosing state secrets.

The reports come days after Siemens filed suit against another Russian company for allegedly sending two of the turbines to Crimea, in violation of European Union sanctions imposed after Russia’s 2014 annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine.

There was no confirmation from the security service, the FSB, of the reports that Roman Filippov, the head of AO Power Machines, was detained and questioned on Thursday. Agencies reported the company saying he was at work on Friday.

The German government said Wednesday it was discussing possible consequences after learning Russia diverted at least two turbines to Crimea.