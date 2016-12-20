ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A police report says the woman dragged off a flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport refused to check her bag, swipe her boarding pass and leave the plane when requested to do so.
New details of the Dec. 12 incident appear in the report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press through a public records request. The 40-year-old Michigan woman was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight preparing to depart for San Diego at the suburban Romulus airport.
A video posted online shows officers dragging the woman down the aisle as passengers watched. The report says she “passively resisted by falling to the floor.”
The woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to obey police and leave the aircraft.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
She’s set to be arraigned Jan. 18 at Romulus district court.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.