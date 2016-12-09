LONDON (AP) — The Financial Times reports that British Brexit Secretary David Davis told London financial-sector bosses that he is “not really interested” in seeking a transitional deal with the European Union to soften the process of the U.K.’s exit from the bloc.
The newspaper on Friday cites a memo of Davis’ meeting with the City of London Corporation, which runs the British capital’s financial district.
It quotes Davis as saying he’d consider a transitional deal to “be kind” if the EU sought one.
The newspaper reports Davis as saying it’s unlikely Britain will remain in the EU’s single market.
The Department for Exiting the European Union says the document does not “properly reflect” Davis’ views.
Many in Britain’s financial sector fear London could lose its status as Europe’s financial capital after Brexit.
