PARIS (AP) — A Samsung phone user in France says her Galaxy J5 smartphone caught fire and exploded. The model is different from the Galaxy Note 7 that has been recalled worldwide.
Lamya Bouyirdane told The Associated Press that on Sunday she noticed the phone was very hot after she asked her four-year-old son to pass it over. She said she threw the phone away when she realized it had “swollen up” and smoke was coming out. The phone then caught fire and the back of the handset blew off. Her partner quickly extinguished it.
Bouyirdane, who resides in the southwestern French city of Pau, said she will sue Samsung.
Samsung recently recalled millions of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones because of a problem that caused the batteries to overheat and catch fire.
