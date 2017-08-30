NEW YORK (AP) — A new report finds that transit delays have cost New York City over 17,000 hours in lost work time this year.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2xMCkEN ) asked the city’s Independent Budget Office to analyze transit’s effect on city workers.

The analysis used a database that lists excused lateness due to transit delays.

The New York City metropolitan area has faced mounting transit problems, including derailments, breakdowns and delays.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the lost hours are more proof that the state should back his tax plan to improve the subway system.

The state Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the city should fund half of its subway action plan.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com