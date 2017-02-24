BERLIN (AP) — The German weekly Der Spiegel reports that the country’s spy agency had at least 50 numbers and email addresses of journalists among its surveillance targets.
Spiegel reported Friday that a list seen by the magazine contained over a dozen numbers belonging to the BBC in Afghanistan and London. It says a New York Times phone number in Afghanistan and several cell and satellite phone numbers for the Reuters news agency in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria were also on the list.
Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, known by its acronym BND, declined to comment directly on the report.
In a statement sent to The Associated Press, the agency said it only communicates with the German government and lawmakers on parliament’s intelligence oversight committee about “operative aspects” of its work.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.