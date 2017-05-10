BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart prosecutors say they have received a complaint from Germany’s financial watchdog alleging former Porsche Automobil Holding SE executives manipulated markets by not releasing information about Volkswagen’s diesel cheating soon enough.

The 2016 complaint from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was filed against executives from the holding company that controls Volkswagen including Matthias Mueller, now Volkswagen’s CEO, Hans Dieter Poetsch and Martin Winterkorn, the prosecutors’ office told the dpa news agency on Wednesday, confirming German media reports.

The office would not say whether a criminal investigation had been launched.

Mueller, Poetsch and Winterkorn were all top executives at Porsche SE when the diesel scandal came to light at the end of 2015.

Volkswagen refused to comment, and neither the financial authority nor Stuttgart prosecutors could be reached.