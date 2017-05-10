BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart prosecutors say they have received a complaint from Germany’s financial watchdog alleging former Porsche Automobil Holding SE executives manipulated markets by not releasing information about Volkswagen’s diesel cheating soon enough.
The 2016 complaint from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was filed against executives from the holding company that controls Volkswagen including Matthias Mueller, now Volkswagen’s CEO, Hans Dieter Poetsch and Martin Winterkorn, the prosecutors’ office told the dpa news agency on Wednesday, confirming German media reports.
The office would not say whether a criminal investigation had been launched.
Mueller, Poetsch and Winterkorn were all top executives at Porsche SE when the diesel scandal came to light at the end of 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus VIEW
- Thousands of Hanford workers take cover after cave-in of tunnel with radioactive waste
Volkswagen refused to comment, and neither the financial authority nor Stuttgart prosecutors could be reached.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.