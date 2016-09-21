WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government report says climate change will likely pose a significant national security challenge for the U.S. over the next two decades.
In conjunction with the report, President Barack Obama has ordered federal agencies to consider the impact of climate change when developing national security policy.
The report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence forecasts an increased risk of conflict abroad resulting from disputes over water as well as increasing migrations that exacerbate social and political tensions.
Obama’s presidential memorandum establishes a dedicated team to review the effects of climate change on national security priorities.
The memorandum also directs federal agencies to develop plans to deal with an array of potential scenarios resulting from climate change, such as adverse effects on food prices and availability.
