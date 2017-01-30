TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say 31 pounds of cocaine that was accidentally discovered stashed in the nose of an American Airlines aircraft in Tulsa is worth around $434,000.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Justin Green says the plane arrived in Miami from Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday. It was flagged for maintenance and sent later that day to Tulsa International Airport, where American Airlines has a maintenance base.
While working on the nose gear, an airline employee noticed what looked like a clump of insulation or a brick-like object and called the sheriff’s office to inspect the suspicious find.
Authorities discovered seven bricks of cocaine, worth at least $14,000 a pound.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and show host, dies at 91 VIEW
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- Starbucks will hire 10,000 refugees, says Schultz in message on Trump policies
Green says the case has been turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.