First Financial Northwest Bank of Renton says it will acquire four branches in King and Snohomish counties, but it’s not saying where. It’s also adding branches in Bellevue and Bothell.

First Financial Northwest Bank of Renton has agreed to acquire four branches in King and Snohomish counties. However, the bank is not disclosing details about the locations or the identity of the seller at this point.

“That information, at the request of the acquiree, is to remain confidential” for a few weeks, “just to be less disruptive to employees and customers,” said First Financial President Joseph Kiley in a telephone interview.

With the corporate earnings season just ahead, it may be the seller wants to announce the deal with its quarterly financial results.

First Financial now has four branches from Renton to Mill Creek, and has regulatory approval to open two more, in Bellevue’s Crossroads area and in downtown Bothell.

The bank said it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquired branches, and will assume approximately $102 million in deposits, paying a deposit premium of 3.125 percent or roughly $3 million. No loans are being acquired in the transaction.

First Financial reported deposits of $717 million as of Dec. 31. Its net income for the year was $8.9 million, compared with $9.2 million in the prior year.