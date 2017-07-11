NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Rent-a-Center Inc., up 99 cents to $12.09
The company said its board of directors rejected a takeover offer of $15 a share from Vintage Capital Management.
Citrix Systems Inc., down $1.37 to $78.56
The technology company said its chief financial officer, David Henshall, would take over as CEO from Kirill Tatarinov effective immediately.
J.C. Penney Co., up 8 cents to $4.56
The company said Edward Record is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue other interests.
Pearson PLC, down 45 cents to $8.36
The British publishing company is selling a 22 percent stake in Penguin Random House to Germany’s Berteslmann, the co-owner of the business.
Snap Inc., down $1.52 to $15.47
The parent company of the disappearing-message service Snapchat slumped after closing below its IPO price on Monday.
Devon Energy Corp., up 80 cents to $30.53
Energy companies moved higher in tandem with prices for oil and natural gas.
T. Rowe Price Group, down $1.89 to $75.16
Financial companies fell more than the rest of the market.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd., down $2.64 to $33.25
MKM Partners initiated coverage on the retailer with a “Sell” rating.