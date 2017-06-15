RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has approved business licenses for four marijuana retailers that could become the first in Nevada to start selling pot next month for recreational use.

The state’s plans to allow recreational sales beginning July 1 are in limbo because of a lawsuit filed by alcohol distributors who say they have exclusive rights for 18 months to transport pot from cultivators to retail stores.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled Monday in Carson City.

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries must obtain local licenses to enter the recreational business.

The Reno City Council unanimously approved them on Wednesday for four outlets, including the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary in the downtown casino district a block away from Harrah’s hotel-casino.

The others are the Sierra Wellness Connection, Blum (BLOOHM) Reno and The Dispensary.