RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has approved business licenses for four marijuana retailers that could become the first in Nevada to start selling pot next month for recreational use.
The state’s plans to allow recreational sales beginning July 1 are in limbo because of a lawsuit filed by alcohol distributors who say they have exclusive rights for 18 months to transport pot from cultivators to retail stores.
A hearing on the matter is scheduled Monday in Carson City.
Existing medical marijuana dispensaries must obtain local licenses to enter the recreational business.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH
The Reno City Council unanimously approved them on Wednesday for four outlets, including the Mynt Cannabis Dispensary in the downtown casino district a block away from Harrah’s hotel-casino.
The others are the Sierra Wellness Connection, Blum (BLOOHM) Reno and The Dispensary.